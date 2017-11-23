Kids Safe Zone To Help Provide Thanksgiving Dinner For 400

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Penn North Safe Zone is teaming up with Dr. Jamal Bryant and Empowerment Temple to provide a restaurant catered Thanksgiving dinner.

The dinner will feed the community in need. Up to 400 people will be served while sitting at round tables and linen which were donated to make the experience elegant.

Island Quisine, a Caribbean restaurant donated the entire meal to provide a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with a Caribbean twist. Local artists will also come to the event to sing and speak to the community.

It will all take place at The Penn North Community Resource Center. The first seating will be at 2 p.m. and the Open Talent Showcase will take place at 3:15 p.m.. The final seating will be at 4:30 p.m..

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook