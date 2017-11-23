Man Arrested After 2 Family Members Struck By Vehicle; Attempted To Fight Police Officer

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man has been arrested after he tried to fight a police officer after two of his family members were struck by a vehicle.

Baltimore County police say a family of five was crossing the street in the 2800 block of North Rolling Road in Windsor Mill when a vehicle struck two of the family members.

Officers said one of the family members who wasn’t struck, a 26-year-old man, got into a fight with the driver who remained at the scene.

A police officer responded to the scene where investigators say the man tried to fight the officer.

The man was then arrested.

The two injured in the accident were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

