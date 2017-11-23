Man Arrested After 2 Family Members Struck By Vehicle; Attempted To Fight Police Officer

Filed Under: Baltimore County, Pedestrian Struck, Windsor Mill

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man has been arrested after he tried to fight a police officer after two of his family members were struck by a vehicle.

Baltimore County police say a family of five was crossing the street in the 2800 block of North Rolling Road in Windsor Mill when a vehicle struck two of the family members.

Officers said one of the family members who wasn’t struck, a 26-year-old man, got into a fight with the driver who remained at the scene.

A police officer responded to the scene where investigators say the man tried to fight the officer.

The man was then arrested.

The two injured in the accident were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch