Medical Students Helping Baltimore Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the 28th year in a row, students from the University of Maryland School of Medicine will provide a Thanksgiving meal for the needy in Baltimore.

Students, faculty, and staff from the medical school and other University of Maryland Baltimore schools will gather at Booker T. Washington Middle School to serve a meal and provide free clothing and food to those in need.

Medical students will also be taking blood pressure readings.

The school says they are expecting 450 people and 175 volunteers to take part in the event. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m..

