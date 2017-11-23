Maryland Police: Gang Members Decapitated Victim, Cut His Heart Out

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police and court documents describe a slaying in which MS-13 gang members stabbed a man more than 100 times, cut his head off and cut his heart out.

The documents were made public at a court hearing Wednesday for 19-year-old Miguel Angel Lopez-Abrego. He is charged with first-degree murder in the gang-related slaying in March in Wheaton, Maryland.

Montgomery County Police say officers found the body of a man in September in a wooded area, buried in a grave in Wheaton Regional Park that court records say the attackers dug before the slaying.

Investigators have been unable to identify the victim.

Detectives identified Lopez-Abrego as a suspect after an informant led them to the grave. Lopez-Abrego was arrested in North Carolina on Nov. 11, and extradited to Maryland on Wednesday.

