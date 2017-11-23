Native Americans Marking Thanksgiving With Day Of Mourning

Filed Under: Day of Mourning, Native Americans, Thanksgiving

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Members of Native American tribes from around New England are gathering in the town where the Pilgrims settled for a solemn National Day of Mourning observance.

Thursday’s noon gathering in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts, will recall the disease, racism and oppression that European settlers brought.

It’s the 48th year that the United American Indians of New England have organized the event on Thanksgiving Day.

Moonanum James, a co-leader of the group, says native people have no reason to celebrate the arrival of the Pilgrims in 1620. James says: “Today we say ‘no thanks, no giving.'”

Along with prayers and public speeches, participants will condemn environmental degradation and government restrictions on immigration. They also plan a “stomp dance” to symbolically stomp out opioid addiction, which has ravaged many native communities.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch