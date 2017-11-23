Suspect In Texas Trooper’s Killing Apprehended

FAIRFIELD, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say the man suspected of killing a state trooper during a traffic stop has been taken into custody.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement agencies identified the suspect as 32-year-old Dabrett Black. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that Black was apprehended Thursday night in neighboring Waller County, more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of where the trooper was shot.
KYTX-TV reported in July that Black was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving and aggravated assault against a public servant following a police chase in Smith County.
