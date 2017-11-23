Woman Sentenced To 3.5 Years In Fatal Crash

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A woman in Maryland has been sentenced to 3 and 1/2 years in prison for driving under the influence of alcohol in a fatal crash.

The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office says in a statement that 44-year-old Michelle Lee Brookman was sentenced Wednesday. She pleaded guilty in August to negligent homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Prosecutors say on June 17, 2016, Brookman was driving in Davidsonville when she lost control of her speeding car. The vehicle left the road and hit a tree on the passenger side.

Her passenger, John David Fisher, was pronounced dead at the scene. Brookman and two other passengers were hurt, two seriously.

Prosecutors say Brookman’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal driving limit.

