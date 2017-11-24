155 People Killed In Bombing And Shooting Attack On Mosque

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian state news agency MENA reports that 155 people have been killed and 120 others have been injured in a bombing and shooting attack on a mosque in the volatile northern Sinai Peninsula, in what appeared to be the latest attack by the area’s local Islamic State affiliate.

Citing official sources, MENA said 80 people were also wounded in the attack on the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 40 km (25 miles) from the North Sinai provincial capital of El-Arish.

Earlier, officials said militants in four off-road vehicles bombed the mosque and fired on worshippers during the sermon segment of Friday prayers.

