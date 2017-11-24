Baltimore Police Identify Man Killed Inside Barbershop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have identified the man who was killed inside a barber shop in the 200 block of Park Avenue Tuesday as 40-year-old Levar Bailey.

Police say officers responded around 6:28 p.m. and found Bailey suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. A medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

The investigation into his killing remains open.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to (443) 902-4824

