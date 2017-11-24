Largest Light Show In Baltimore To Begin Saturday Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The holiday season in the Hampden section of Baltimore will come to life on Saturday night with the largest light show in the city.

The Miracle On 34th Street will take place on 34th Street as Santa will be coming to town on or about 6 p.m..

The tradition was started by a man named Bob Hosie when he placed a string of lights on a tree in his family yard. Darlene Hughes’s family also decorated her home on 34th street. When the two met and got married, they began the tradition. The influence came from the “Miracle on 34th Street,” which is Darlene’s favorite movie.

Over the years, the lights on 34th street has been recognized by Nightline, The Travel Channel, and Home and Garden.

For more information on the event, head to christmassstreet.com.

