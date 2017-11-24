Once Again, Shoppers Race In For Black Friday Deals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Once again, Black Friday deals brought shoppers straight from their dinner tables and into the malls.

WJZ‘s Kimberly Eiten met shoppers early Friday morning to see which holiday sales got early birds up and out. With price tags showing 30, 40, and 50 percent off, retailers in Towson Town Center, were 100 percent busy on Black Friday.

Towson Town Center senior general manager Lisa Bisenius, says it’s all about the shopper experience.

“We’re creating an experience that make the shoppers want to come,” she said.

She says the draw of deep discounts had shoppers racing through the door when stores opened at 6 a.m.

Some were out for Black Friday just as tradition, others had hard plans to cross names of their lists. With deals hard to pass up, one shopper even got some birthday shopping done.

“A little birthday shopping, a little Christmas shopping,” said shopper Paul Wang.

Other were in search of sales.

“We’ve got–what? 50 percent. 40 percent off every store we’ve been to so far,” shopper Alliw Hallock said.

“This day is kind of a test run of the week before Christmas for us,” said Lush manager Shannon Washington. “It gets even busier. You can’t smell and experience it online. We’re kind of thankful in that aspect that people have to come into the mall and experience it.”

Towson Town Center and the Target in Canton has extended hours until Christmas.

