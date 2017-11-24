Pedestrian Killed In Prince George’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A pedestrian is dead after two cars ran over the victim.

Police responded to the incident Thursday night at 7:30 in Prince George’s County at the intersection of Metzerott Road and New Hampshire.

We are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision at the intersection of Metzerott Road and New Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/fg9DntueDa — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 24, 2017

Authorities say after one car hit the victim, a second car ran into the pedestrian. Police say the driver may not have realized they hit the victim as he was already on the ground from the first collision. The second car is described as a small sedan.

Police say the driver of the first car that ran into the victim is cooperating with investigators.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook