Police: 3 Found Dead At Virginia Home, Suspect In Custody

Filed Under: Murder, Virginia

CHESTER, Va. (AP) — Police say a man shot and killed his wife, her daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend at their Virginia home Thanksgiving night.

Chesterfield County Police said in a statement that officers were called to the home in Chester late Thursday for a reported alarm. Officers found 58-year-old Jeanett Gattis; her daughter, 30-year-old Candice Kunze; and Kunze’s boyfriend, 36-year-old Andrew Buthorn, dead of gunshot wounds.

Police found Jeanett Gattis’ husband, 58-year-old Christopher R. Gattis, at the scene and arrested him.

Gattis is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bond. Police described the crimes as domestic related.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch