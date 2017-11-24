Fire Officials: Woman Killed, 2 Firefighters Burned In Blaze

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Fire officials in Prince George’s County say an elderly woman has died after being rescued from a burning home in Seat Pleasant.

The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said in a statement that firefighters and medics were alerted to the blaze around 3:15 a.m. Friday. When they arrived in the 6800 block of Wilburn Drive, they found heavy fire consuming the top level of a two-story home.

Firefighters found 80-year-old Elaine James unconscious and removed her. Medics provided life-support measures but she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The statement says James’ son was able to escape. He was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Two firefighters sustained burn injuries. The department says they have been treated and released.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and originated from the kitchen.

No working smoke alarms were found in the house.

