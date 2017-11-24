A Chance To Win Big During Small Business Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– While you are shopping for your holiday gifts, you may want to stop by at a local business, especially during Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010. It’s a nationwide event to celebrate local businesses the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

For the second year in a row, local businesses are getting together in Carroll County for a passport program that will let shoppers win big while they shop at small businesses for the holidays. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

The first year got 90 businesses together to participate. This year, the number has increased to 140. To find a full list of the businesses, go to carrollcountydowntowns.com.

Shoppers can collect passport stickers between Saturday and December 3 as proof of purchase at one of the participating businesses. Only one purchase for business will earn you a sticker.

People who collect eight stickers should turn the passport into a branch at the Carroll County Public Library. The stickers will be entered to win one of 10 gift certificates for 100 dollars to participating businesses.

