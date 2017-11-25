Police Seeking Silver Kia Or Toyota That Fled Fatal Crash

EDGEWOOD, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are searching for the driver of a car that struck and killed a man in Harford County.

Maryland State Police said in a statement Saturday that 31-year-old Cristobal Martinez was struck sometime between 8:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Friday. The incident occurred on northbound Route 24 and Route 7 in Edgewood, which is about 30 miles northeast of Baltimore.

Police believe Martinez was hit by a silver Kia or Toyota based on evidence at the scene. It may have damage to the front passenger side and windshield.

Troopers had responded after receiving a 911 call from a passing motorist at about 8:45 p.m. Martinez was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. He lived in Bel Air.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police.

