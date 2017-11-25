Armed Teen Suspect Arrested Shortly After Late Night Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old armed with a handgun was arrested shortly after police say he robbed a person of their car keys Friday night.

The robbery happened just before 10 p.m., in the 800 block of E. Fort Ave.

The victim walked up to a police officer, and said that he was approached by an armed suspect, who demanded his car keys.

The victim gave the robber his keys, and the suspect fled the scene.

Police searched the area, and a short time later, officers found Kendrick Blackmon and arrested him.

According to police, officers found a handgun, along with the victim’s car keys, on Blackmon.

He faces robbery, assault, and gun-related charges.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook