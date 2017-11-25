Leader Of Child Sex Trafficking Ring Gets 472-Year Sentence

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man convicted of running a prostitution ring involving children and young adults has been sentenced to 472 years in prison.

31-year-old Brock Franklin was sentenced by Arapahoe County Judge Peter F. Michaelson on Tuesday.

Franklin was convicted Friday on 30 counts, including human trafficking of a minor and kidnapping.

A 2015 grand jury indictment alleged Franklin used drugs and violence to assert control over young women and girls. At trial, jurors heard testimony from eight victims.

Franklin’s attorneys had asked for a minimum 96 years in prison. Janet Drake, a senior state prosecutor specializing in human trafficking crimes, asked the judge for a 616-year term.

Four co-defendants were convicted earlier in the case.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)