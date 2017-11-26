4 Displaced After Howard County Blaze Rips Through Home

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Four residents have been displaced after a Howard County fire ripped through their home Sunday afternoon.
Howard County fire officials said shortly before 3:30 p.m., they responded to a fire in the 5500 block of High Tor Hill in Columbia after neighbors reported seeing flames and smoke.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire after about an hour.
The Red Cross has been requested to assist with finding the occupants of the home with housing.
The area of the fire is currently shut down until further notice.
No injuries were reported.
