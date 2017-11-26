Police: Off-Duty Deputy Fatally Shot Intruder At Her Home

DETROIT (AP) — Police say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who had broken into her home in southwest Detroit.

The Wayne County deputy was inside the home when she heard a door being kicked in about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The deputy told investigators she grabbed her weapon and fired shots at the intruder, who was armed with a pistol and wearing a black ski mask.

The man was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the names of the deputy or the man who died.

The Wayne County sheriff’s office says the deputy will be assigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

