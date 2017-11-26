AAA: Record Number Of Travelers For Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A record number of people will have traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA. They say it is the highest number since 2005.

It’s predicted more than 50 million Americans will have traveled more than 50 miles for their Thanksgiving weekend, and Sunday was expected to be one of the busiest days as people travel back home.

“I think people are behaving well, it’s crowded but people are being nice, I haven’t seen any problems,” traveler Serena Socha said.

“It actually wasn’t as bad as I expected, last year it was awful when I went to Texas for Christmas, this year it was pretty easy for Thankgiving,” Letrica Nixon-Washington said.

Plane ticket prices have taken a big dip and are now trending at its the lowest in five years. Baltimore-Penn Station added extra trains to accommodate the surge in passengers, but 90 percent of the travelers will drive, says AAA, even though gas prices are about thirty cents more compared to last year.

“Despite the fact they are higher than this time last year people are traveling in record numbers,” said Ragina Cooper Averella of AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Fueling the surge in travelers is a strong economy.

People reminded to be patient and just plan ahead to avoid any headaches.

“I do a lot of prepping three to four days prior, I make them pack their stuff three days prior then I pack mine,” Nixon- Washington said.

“We try to travel early, early in the morning before the crowds,” Socha said.

This is the third year in a row more than 1 million Marylanders will travel during the Thanksgiving weekend.

The next busiest travel period is during Christmas, which is less than four weeks away.

