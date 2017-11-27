‘Blue Lives Matter’ Christmas Tree Sent To Baltimore PD In Wake Of Detective’s Death

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is saying thank you on social media for a Blue Lives Matter tree that was delivered to the homicide unit in the wake of Detective Sean Suiter’s line-of-duty death earlier this month.

The tree was featured at the Kennedy Krieger Institute Festival of Trees, a charity event at the Maryland State Fairgrounds that features uniquely decorated Christmas trees, gingerbread houses and wreaths.

The Blue Lives Matter tree features the names of fallen officers, including Suiter’s. The tree skirt features patches from different police and sheriff’s departments.

Suiter was shot and killed at close range with his own service weapon on Nov. 15. He was investigating a murder in the Harlem Park neighborhood at the time. No suspect has been named and a $215,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Viewings are being held for Suiter today and tomorrow at the Vaughn Greene Funeral Home in Randallstown. A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday at Mt. Pleasant Church on Radecke Avenue.

