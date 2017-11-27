3 Months Later, Family Still Searching For NJ Man Last Seen In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For months, a New Jersey couple says they have been desperate for answers in the disappearance of their son, who was last seen in Maryland.

Since August, there have been no signs of David Smith. His family says he was supposed to stay with a friend, but his plans changed.

On his 29th birthday, they’re hoping for the gift of his return.

“[Monday] is his birthday, and it was important for me to be at the site where he was last seen,” said David’s mother, Julie Smith.

Julie and Doug Smith organized the three-hour bus ride to Howard County from their church in New Jersey, as family and friends gathered for Smith’s 29th birthday to pray for his return.

No one has heard from him since August.

“It’s just been dramatically out of character. The longest we’ve ever gone being out of contact with him has probably been about four days, maybe five days at the most,” Smith’s father, Doug, said.

Smith’s parents say the story of their son’s disappearance just doesn’t add up.

They say David left their home in New Jersey to visit a friend in Howard County.

He was supposed to stay with her, but that fell through, and ended up staying with the woman’s friend.

The friend says she last saw David when she dropped him off on some property that belongs to her family.

According to David’s mother, the woman says that David was using drugs and wanted to detox.

The family says David had struggled with substance abuse, but he had been clean for a year.

“There’s enough suspicious behavior surrounding the story that it brings fear,” Julie Smith said.

Howard County police have combed the property, conducting a large scale search by land and air, with no signs of David.

“We pray, we hope, we trust that someone will come forward with truthful information that will help us find him,” Smith’s mother said.

So far, investigators say there is no evidence of foul play, but are looking into every possibility.

Any one with information is urged to call Howard County police.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook