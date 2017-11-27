Production Crew Of ‘House Of Cards’ To Be Paid For Additional Two Weeks

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Crew members for the Netflix series, ‘House of Cards’ will get an additional two weeks pay while production on the show is halted.

The show, which is filmed in Baltimore, was suspended in October after Kevin Spacey was linked to claims of sexual harassment. Actor Anthony Rapp alleged Spacey had made sexual advances toward him in the 1980s, when Rapp was 14-years-old. Since then, several men, including a former “House of Cards” production assistant and actor Harry Dreyfuss have also made sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey.

Our media partners at The Baltimore Sun say the crew will be paid through December 8th. The show has a production crew of 250 to 300 people.

