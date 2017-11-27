Hundreds Pay Their Respects To Slain Baltimore Detective

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds paid their final respects Monday, as the family of detective Sean Suiter prepares to lay him to rest.

Thousands are expected to attend his viewing and funeral in the next two days.

The viewing at the Vaughn Greene Funeral Home lasted for five hours Monday, and their also be a viewing Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

These viewings are leading up to Suiter’s funeral on Wednesday.

From daylight, and into the night, hundreds of people from across the region attended the viewing for Suiter in Baltimore County.

“Just to see him laying there, and it’s a cop, it’s a police officer. That’s what’s so hard about it,” said Sandra Murchison.

Almost two weeks ago, Suiter was shot in the head in the line of duty. He died one day later.

Maryland Capitol Police officer Ron Chadwick was among the mourners on Monday.

“Coming to work every day, it’s a thing where you hope to come back home, but we’re not sure that we will,” Chadwick said. “Our families pray for us, our communities pray for us and tragedies like this just it hurts the law enforcement community.”

Traffic will be impacted over the next two days as thousands are expected to pay their respects to Suiter.

RELATED: State Highway Releases Funeral Procession Plans For Slain Baltimore Detective

On Wednesday, the day of the funeral, the procession starts near 95 at Chesaco Avenue, before going to the Outer Loop of 695, then to northbound 83.

The State Highway Administration predicts that thousands of law enforcement will participate in the procession.

The police commissioner said some are even expected from out of the country.

“All those ramps will be held ’til the procession moves past it and then they will reopen again, so if you can avoid 695 and 95 between basically 12:30, 1 o’ clock until about 2:30 on Wednesday, and expect major delays,” Davis said.

Detective Suiter was an 18-year veteran of the police department, and he also served in the military.

As investigators try to get to the bottom of his murder, Davis said he hopes to give the public an update on the investigation by the end of the week.

“We have to get it right. We have to get this right, not only for the sake of Sean, and the sake of the Suiter family, and be BPD family, but the community wants us to get this right,” he said.

