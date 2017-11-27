Should Outside Agency Take Over Baltimore Detective Murder Investigation?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Questions are swirling around the murder of Baltimore homicide detective Sean Suiter, with some calling for an independent investigation.

Suiter was shot in the head at close range with his own service weapon following a struggle, police say. He was killed on November 15, as he and his partner were looking for clues in a triple murder case.

It’s rare for the murder of an officer to go unsolved for so long.

Baltimore Police Department officials have given no indication they’re giving up their role as lead investigators, despite some calling for that.

Almost two weeks since the murder of Suiter, and there’s still no named suspect in the case, despite an unprecedented $215,000 reward.

Some are calling for the FBI to take over the investigation. That agency is enhancing what may be Suiter’s final radio transmission.

Commissioner Kevin Davis says Suiter was killed with his own weapon one day before his scheduled testimony in front of a federal grand jury in a police corruption case.

In that investigation, eight members of a rogue gun unit are accused of stealing from citizens and planting drug evidence.

Federal prosecutors have reopened a 7-year-old case involving Suiter and the head of that corrupt unit.

A suspect fled from police in a car that crashed and killed an elderly man, and injured his wife. WJZ covered that case back when it happened in 2010.

Commissioner Davis said last week that Suiter was a good cop, not the target of any investigation.

“There is no information that has been communicated to me that detective Suiter was anything other than a stellar detective, great friend, loving husband, and dedicated father,” Davis said.

Davis also rejected rumors that Suiter’s partner was in any way involved.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook