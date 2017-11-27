Victims, Cause Identified In Fatal Maryland House Fire

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (AP) — Investigators in Prince George’s County say a malfunctioning electrical outlet caused a house fire that killed a woman and her adult son.

A spokesman for the fire department said in a statement Monday that there were no working fire alarms in the Temple Hills house that burned on Nov. 15.

Officials say 83-year-old Louvenia Goldson and her son, 62-year-old Eugene Goldson, who lived in the home, died at a hospital after being removed from the basement of the home.

Anyone who in Prince George’s County needs a working smoke alarm but cannot afford or install one is urged to call 311. A firefighter will install a smoke alarm for free.

