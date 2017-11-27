Three Lawmakers To Take Questions About GOP Tax Plan

Filed Under: Baltimore, Dutch Ruppersberger, Elijah Cummings, John Sarbanes, Local TV, War Memorial Building

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– On Monday night, three congressmen who represent Baltimore City will speak and take questions from the community about the impact of the Republican tax plan on middle and working-class citizen.

The event will take place at a town hall meeting at the War Memorial Building. The lawmaker speaking with the community will be Representatives Elijah Cummings, Dutch Ruppersberger, and John Sarbanes. All three lawmakers have said the $1.5 trillion bill will significantly harm their constituents.

The bill is now in the senate. While it cuts taxes at first, taxes would rise in 2027 for people making less than $75,000.

The legislation would also lower federal income taxes for most Marylanders, but has the potential to raise taxes for a higher than normal share of state residents.

The forum is scheduled to start at 6 p.m..

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch