Three Lawmakers To Take Questions About GOP Tax Plan

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– On Monday night, three congressmen who represent Baltimore City will speak and take questions from the community about the impact of the Republican tax plan on middle and working-class citizen.

The event will take place at a town hall meeting at the War Memorial Building. The lawmaker speaking with the community will be Representatives Elijah Cummings, Dutch Ruppersberger, and John Sarbanes. All three lawmakers have said the $1.5 trillion bill will significantly harm their constituents.

The bill is now in the senate. While it cuts taxes at first, taxes would rise in 2027 for people making less than $75,000.

The legislation would also lower federal income taxes for most Marylanders, but has the potential to raise taxes for a higher than normal share of state residents.

The forum is scheduled to start at 6 p.m..

