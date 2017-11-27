Viewing For Slain Police Detective To Be Held

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A viewing is scheduled for Monday afternoon for a police detective who was fatally shot while on the job.

Detective Sean Suiter was fatally shot on November 15 while investigating a murder in the Harlem Park Neighborhood in West Baltimore. The 18-year veteran leaves behind a wife and five children. A 215-thousand dollar reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. The police commissioner confirmed he was shot in the head at close range with his own weapon.

Monday’s viewing will be at Vaughn Greene Funeral Services in the 8700 block of Liberty Road in Randallstown. The viewing will run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.. There will be another viewing on Tuesday scheduled for the same time and place.

Police are expecting to reduce Liberty Road traffic to a single lane from Brenbrook Drive westward to McDonogh Road. There will also be a lane reduction on the north side of Brenbrook Drive.

Suiter’s funeral will be on Wednesday morning inside Mount Pleasant Church in Radecke Avenue. The service will begin at 11 a.m.. He was 45-years-old.

