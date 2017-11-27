Weather Blog: Perfect Start To The Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A perfect start to this last week of November. Mild temperatures will remain across the region all week long, as the polar jet, with all that cold air, remains well north in Canada for now.

Our normal high this week is 51 and drops to 50 by week’s end.

We expect to run as much as 10 degrees above normal through Thursday. We will have a chance of some rain by later Thursday or Friday, followed by slightly cooler weather, but sunny, dry conditions this weekend

.Join all of us at the Mayor’s Christmas Parade Sunday, December 3, at 1 p.m., along Falls Road, from Cold Spring Lane to 36th Street in Hampden.

See ya! Bob Turk

