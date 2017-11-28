WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat The Texans 23-16 | Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week

Baltimore Police Search For Missing Man With Dementia

Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a man who went missing Tuesday morning who is described as vulnerable because he has dementia.

Wayne Jarboe is 5-foot-6 and 220 pounds. He was last seen in the 2800 block of Sunset Drive wearing a dark tan hooded coat, a gray Under Armour shirt, gray sweat pants, silver Nike sneakers and a straw hat.

gregory jarboe photo Baltimore Police Search For Missing Man With Dementia

Anyone with information as to Wayne Jarboe’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at (443) 984-7385 or dial 911.

