Baltimore School System Recommends School Closures

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Tuesday, the Baltimore school board will hold a special session to discuss recommendations on the closure of four city schools.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, The school system is recommending Coldstream Park Elementary/Middle School, Friendship Academy of Engineering and Technology, Knowledge and Success Academy, and William Pinderhughes Elementary/Middle School to close at the end of the academic year.

This comes after the school board previously announced the suggested closures next summer of Rognel Heights Elementary/Middle School and Dr. Carter Godwin Woodson Elementary/Middle School.

The closures come as the middle of a $1 billion initiative to replace Baltimore’s school infrastructure and ad up to 28 new buildings. The district considers academic performance, building utilization, and other factors during their yearly review of schools.

During Tuesday’s board meeting, residents are planning to protest outside district headquarters on North Avenue.

School system officials say they would rezone William Pinderhughes’ students to Gilmor Elementary or Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary which are both less than a mile away. Officials cite declining enrollment and too few students in the area as reasons for the recommended closures.

After Tuesday’s meeting, the school board will vote on the recommendations on December 19th.

