Local Groups Counting On Your Generosity This ‘Giving Tuesday’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Now that Cyber Monday shopping is done, it’s time to open up the wallet for a different reason.

Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, and local groups are counting on your generosity.

These groups improve the city and community, but that work comes with a price. Giving Tuesday is the perfect day for them to ask for help.

The Black Friday crowds have moved on, and Cyber Monday orders are on their way.

Now, on this Giving Tuesday, there is a call for sharing, instead of buying.

One group of veterans is donating money and winter gear for homeless vets.

“Giving back to them is just a small part of what we can do,” said U.S. Marine Corp veteran Juan Perez.

The movement that calls for generosity happens the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

“It’s loud. The floor is all falling apart, and there’s stains,” said Kim Callari, director of development and communications for The Baltimore Station

The Baltimore Station is a shelter and drug treatment center that serves more than 300 people, and has one very worn out van.

Callari hopes Tuesday’s donations, will help pay for a new one.

“If they have a job interview, if they have a medical appointment, we need to be able to get them there,” she said.

Giving Tuesday is meant to counter what many say is the commercialization of the holidays.

The Waterfront Partnership is asking for donations to build Jake’s Skate Park in Rash Field.

It’s named after a 5-year-old boy who was killed in a car crash.

“Having the public donate to Jake’s Skate Park, or other great needs in our community gives them a commitment to the city,” said Laurie Schwartz, Waterfront Partnership president.

A selfless act in this season for giving.

“Everybody needs help,” Marine veteran Perez added. “If you actively listen to the needs of others, you can make the world a better place.”

The Baltimore House has been taking part in Giving Tuesday for years, and every year, they see more donations.

Giving Tuesday is an international movement that started in 2012.

