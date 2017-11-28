WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat The Texans 23-16 | Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week

Police Issue Safety Reminder After Apparently Pulling Over Clark Griswold

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Massachusetts police department is reminding people to be safe when taking home their Christmas trees.

Officers in Sudbury pulled over a vehicle on Route 20 the day after Thanksgiving that had a tree tied to its roof. Judging by the picture posted on the Sudbury Police Facebook page, the enormous tree covers many of the cars windows.

It’s unclear if the driver was cited, according to an Associated Press report. The department did not immediately respond to a request for additional details on Monday.

