Md. Natural Resources Police Seek Info About Illegally Killed Black Bear

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A black bear was illegally killed in the Frederick area over the weekend, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Now, officers are trying to find out who poached the animal.

Bear hunting season was only open in Maryland Oct. 23 through Oct. 26 this year, and only to black bear hunting permit holders. The permits are awarded via a lottery that can be entered in July and August, and are only valid in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties.

Maryland NRP says any information about the poacher can be given to Cpl. Josh Keeney at Joshua.keeney@maryland.gov or the poacher hotline, 1-800-635-6124.

