Maryland Zoo To Cut Admission Prices As Temperatures Fall

BALTIMORE (AP) — As temperatures drop this winter, so will ticket prices for the Maryland Zoo.

Beginning Dec. 1 and continuing through Feb. 28, admission at the zoo will be $10 per person. That’s compared to the usual price of $19 for adults, $16 for senior citizens and $15 for children 2 to 11.

Children under the age of 2 always get in free.

Starting on Jan. 1, the zoo will be open four days a week — Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday — from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The zoo will resume its normal 7-day-a-week schedule and regular ticket pricing on March 1.

