Reward Increased To $10,000 For Info About Murder Of Former UMD Coach’s Son

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are now offering a $10,000 reward for information about the fatal shooting of the son of former University of Maryland head interim football coach Mike Locksley.

Meiko Anthony Locksley, 25, was found shot in the 5500 block of Harpers Farm Road September 3. He was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have been trying to figure out who murdered Locksley in the quiet Columbia neighborhood.

Locksley used to play football for the University of New Mexico, and then Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania. He was working at a Subway store just minutes away from where he was killed.

Police suspect the motive in the incident may have been a drug-related robbery. Although detectives have not identified a suspect, they believe the case likely was not random.

Locksley’s dad, a former assistant and interim coach for the Terps, is now the co-offensive coordinator for the University of Alabama.

Anyone with information may be eligible for reward money up to $10,000 and should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

