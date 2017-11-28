No ‘Bone Treats’ For Your Dog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While you are looking for treats to give to your dog, you may want to think twice when you’re getting the “bone treats.”

The FDA says they have received about 68 reports of pet illnesses related to “bone treats.” These differ from the uncooked butcher-type bones because they are processed and packaged for sale as dog treats.

Many bone treats for dogs including treats described as “Ham Bones,” “Pork Femur Bones,” “Rib Bones,” and “Smokey Knuckle Bones,” were listed in the reports.

According to Carmela Stamper, a veterinarian in the Center for Veterinary Medicine at the FDA, “Giving your dog a bone treat might lead to an unexpected trip to your veterinarian, a possible emergency surgery, or even death for your pet.”

