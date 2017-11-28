North County High School On A Modified Lockdown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — North County High School is on a modified lockdown due to a threatening message received by a student.

According to a statement from the Anne Arundel County school, the person who sent the message is not a student at North County High School. Officials say they have no evidence that the person is in the building, but the school is on a modified lockdown as a precaution.

Parents will not be allowed to pick up their students while the lockdown is in place.

Anne Arundel County County police and additional officers are investigating the situation. The school says students are being kept in their classrooms, but instruction is continuing.

