14-Year-Old Arrested Twice In 2 Weeks For Illegal Handgun Possession

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 14-year-old who was arrested two weeks ago for illegal possession of a handgun has been arrested again, in the same block, for illegally possessing a second gun, Baltimore Police say.

At about 10:21 p.m. Monday, in the 24000 block of East Monument Street, officers were conducting an investigation that led to a handgun arrest of a 14-year-old boy.

Officers say they seized a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun from the teen.

Police said Tuesday that they arrested the same teen, on the same block, for possessing a loaded handgun on November 11.

“14 with TWO GUNS in TWO weeks!” Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith tweeted. “Sad. This is not juvenile mischief….let’s not be confused.”

14 with TWO GUNS in TWO weeks! Sad. This is not juvenile mischief….let’s not be confused. https://t.co/qDFnuU1unK — T.J. Smith (@TJSmithMedia) November 28, 2017

The boy was transported to Juvenile Booking where he has been charged as a child with a handgun violation.

