Volunteer Trainer For HS Team Accused Of Sending Nude Picture To Girl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man who volunteered as a trainer for a girl’s high school basketball team has been arrested after police say he sent a nude picture of himself to a girl.

26-year-old Carl Joseph faces charges of solicitation of a minor and displaying obscene nude pictures. He was arrested on Monday.

Police say he worked as a volunteer trainer for one of the girl’s basketball teams at Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine.

The Prince George’s County Police Department began investigated Joseph after the alleged victim told a teacher about the picture.

Authorities say Joseph sent a full nude picture of himself to the girl.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Children and Vulnerable Adult Unit at (301) 772-4930. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

