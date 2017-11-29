18-Year-Old Exchange Student From China Sentenced For Child Porn

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An 18-year-old exchanged student from China has been sentenced Wednesday for child pornography, according to the State’s Attorney for Frederick County.

Furen Du was sentenced to 10 years in jail with all but one year suspended.

On May 16, an investigation conducted by Frederick, State and Washington County police officials revealed Du to be in possession of child porn. Du admitted he downloaded and shared child porn.

On October 18, Du pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute child pornography.

Du will be placed on unsupervised probation for five years as long as he is outside of the U.S. He also must register as a tier 2 sex offender.

He is expected to be deported upon release.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook