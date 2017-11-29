Ben Jealous Selects Former Democratic Party Chair Susan Turnbull As Running Mate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gubernatorial Candidate Ben Jealous has chosen former Democratic Party Chair Susan W. Turnbull as his running mate.
Turnbull has never run for public office, but analysts say she brings deep ties to the party establishment to the ticket. Our media partners at The Baltimore Sun report she was inspired to run for elected office when attending the Women’s March in Washington after President Trump’s inauguration.
Jealous has credited Turnbull for a high Democratic turnout when Martin O’Malley won re-election as governor in 2010. He has also praised her for being able to build consensus.
Next week, Senator Bernie Sanders will campaign for Jealous at a rally in Baltimore. Jealous has promoted several progressive policies including free community college, universal healthcare coverage, and a $15 minimum wage.
