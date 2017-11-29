WATCH WJZ NOW: The Tribute To Baltimore City Police Detective Sean Suiter

Maryland: $20.3M Will Improve Safety For Bicyclists, Walkers

Filed Under: Maryland Transportation Secretary

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s transportation secretary has announced $20.3 million in grants to fund safety improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians across the state.

Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn says in a Wednesday statement that three state and federal programs will provide grants for 43 projects.

The statement says nearly $18 million in federal funding is from the Transportation Alternatives Program, which is designed to boost projects for walking and bicycling access. Some $2.1 million in state funds comes from the Maryland Bikeways Program.

Rahn says the grants will expand options “for people of all ages as part of Maryland’s balanced transportation network.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch