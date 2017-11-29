Maryland: $20.3M Will Improve Safety For Bicyclists, Walkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s transportation secretary has announced $20.3 million in grants to fund safety improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians across the state.
Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn says in a Wednesday statement that three state and federal programs will provide grants for 43 projects.
The statement says nearly $18 million in federal funding is from the Transportation Alternatives Program, which is designed to boost projects for walking and bicycling access. Some $2.1 million in state funds comes from the Maryland Bikeways Program.
Rahn says the grants will expand options “for people of all ages as part of Maryland’s balanced transportation network.”
