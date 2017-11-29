WATCH WJZ NOW: The Tribute To Baltimore City Police Detective Sean Suiter

Maryland Firefighter Found Guilty Of Child Sexual Abuse

Filed Under: Firefighter Arrested

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland firefighter has resigned after being found guilty of a felony charge of child sex abuse.

Donald McCoy Stancell, 39, was found guilty of the charge in Charles County.

Stancell was Prince George’s County firefighter 14 years, and had been administrative duties with limited public contact since the charges were brought against him in January 2016.

The fire department reports he resigned after being found guilty.

No further details have been released on this case.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch