Maryland Firefighter Found Guilty Of Child Sexual Abuse

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland firefighter has resigned after being found guilty of a felony charge of child sex abuse.
Donald McCoy Stancell, 39, was found guilty of the charge in Charles County.
Stancell was Prince George’s County firefighter 14 years, and had been administrative duties with limited public contact since the charges were brought against him in January 2016.
The fire department reports he resigned after being found guilty.
No further details have been released on this case.
