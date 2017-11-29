The Giving Tree Is Back To Spread Holiday Cheer For Children In Need

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– There’s no shortage of Christmas cheer at the United States Naval Academy this holiday season.

The Midshipmen are taking on a new mission: to make hundreds of holiday wishes come true.

For 27 years now, Annapolis kids in need have thousands of wishes granted from the Giving Tree.

The tree is decorated with hundreds of Christmas wishes. Each of the 500 paper angels represents a child in need, with a description of the child and a Christmas wish list.

“I hope every single one of these tickets gets picked, and every single kids wish comes true!” one woman said.

Midshipmen, faculty, and staff will play Santa Claus for the kids of Annapolis.

“Knowing that there’s so many people that need help is kind of sad,” one Midshipman said. “But knowing that we’re doing everything we can as a Naval Academy community to help them, helps bring some light to that.”

While some wish for clothes, others have their eyes on a toy-filled Christmas.

The Giving Tree will be collecting gifts until mid-December.

If you’d like to help, they have angel trees at malls all over central Maryland.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook