Gordon Ramsay’s Baltimore Restaurant Set To Open At Horseshoe Casino

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The wait is almost over. Gordon Ramsay Steak opens Thursday at the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore.

WJZ got to see Ramsay in action in the kitchen, try some of the food and see the restaurant. Many people have been waiting to try it for months.

This is his first steakhouse on the East Coast. He said he chose Baltimore because of his admiration for the Ravens and his fiery personality.

“It hasn’t got that big boisterous feel like Las Vegas, it’s intimate,” Ramsay said. “It’s in an amazing position and this city has a great football team. Now I’m given the chance to use the best of the best ingredients, whether it’s local… or the most amazing bass or the crab. It is to die for. I’ve always said from a chef’s point of view, the better the ingredients, the little it needs done to it.”

Ramsay says he’s confident that once people experience the food and service, they will continue to come back.

Ramsay owns over 30 restaurants around the world, in cities like New York, Tokyo, Dubai and London.

