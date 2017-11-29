NBC Fires Matt Lauer Over Accusations Of “Inappropriate Sexual Behavior’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — NBC News has fired “Today” show host Matt Lauer for allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior.

On Wednesday morning, the network opened the “Today” show with news of the termination. NBC News chairman Andy Lack released a statement saying the network had “received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace my Matt Lauer.”

The statement went onto say, “It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment,” Lack wrote. “While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

The news comes after former “CBS This Morning” Co-host Charlie Rose was fired as he’s facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

