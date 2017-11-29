Thousands Expected To Say Goodbye As Det. Sean Suiter Is Laid To Rest

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore detective Sean Suiter will be laid to rest Wednesday, just two weeks after he was fatally shot while on the job in west Baltimore.

Suiter was shot and killed at close range with his own service weapon on Nov. 15. He was investigating a murder in the Harlem Park neighborhood.

No suspect has been named, and a $215,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Hundreds paid their respects to Suiter Monday and Tuesday at his viewing, which was at the Vaughn Greene Funeral Home.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are set to take part in Suiter’s funeral procession, which is set to start at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

WJZ will be carrying the procession live on air, online, and on our Facebook page.

Maryland State Highway officials are asking motorists to avoid the area that the funeral procession will be traveling through.

The procession is expected to depart Mount Pleasant Church and Ministries on Radecke Ave. in Baltimore between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., depending on the length of the service.

At that time, all mainlines of northbound I-95 will be closed, as well as access from northbound I-895 (Harbor Tunnel Thruway) and Moravia Road.

Motorists will be diverted into the northbound I-95 Express Toll Lanes and tolls will be waived.

Northbound I-95 traffic will have the option to exit at MD 43 (White Marsh Boulevard) or continue back onto mainline northbound I-95. As the procession passes, I-95 and I-895 will re-open to motorists and tolls will again for in force on the tolled lanes.

The procession, which may have thousands of police officers, will then move to the outer loop of I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) to northbound I-83 (Baltimore-Harrisburg Expressway) to Padonia Road to Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Officer Suiter’s final resting place.

Access from ramps onto the outer loop of I-695 will be closed, including from southbound I-95. These access points will be closed in a rolling fashion. As the last of the procession passes, ramps will reopen to motorists.

