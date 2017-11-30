Aiken Street Shooting Leaves Man Dead

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Thursday morning around 11:20 a.m., police were called to the 1800 block of Aiken Street for report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stopperes at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
